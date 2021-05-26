Wife of Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday presented three utility vehicles to critical agencies of government as part of efforts to rev up their capacities to adequately fight the menace of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the state.

The agencies whose operations had been strengthened are the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, and the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Lagos.

Speaking at the event held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Mrs Sanwo-olu who is coordinating the state’s multi-sectoral stakeholders’ committee against SGBV, said the donation commemorates the reward of several months of brainstorming and collaborative action among various agencies.

According to her, “In the course of our numerous meetings, we realized that some critical Stakeholders amongst us require additional utility vehicles to scale up awareness and as well galvanize action to combat the menace of violence against our women and children in the state,” she said.