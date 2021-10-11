Wife of Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has called for the full recognition of May 16 which is the International Boys Day by the United Nations (UN).

Mrs Sanwo-Olu stated this at the weekend when she launched a novel initiative tagged: “The 21st Century Boy Child: Creating a Vision for Transformation,” which is aimed at ensuring that the boy child is not left behind in the scheme of affairs.

At the event which was attended by various stakeholders, the governor’s wife said it had been observed that the needed attention had not been given to issues of the boy child, adding that there is a strong need to correct the imbalance of the gender scale.

“One of the reasons we decided to embark on this initiative is that there is a cry out there that parents, knowingly and unknowingly, are putting a lot of emphasis and efforts on the girl child but seem to be forgetting that the boy child is equally important and we need to balance it.

Harping on UN recognition of International Boy’s Day, she said, “I know there are quite a number of people like me out there all over the world that have been pushing for the boy child initiative. It has not been recognized hundred per cent by the United Nations, but I know with time when a lot of us push this initiative a little bit more, it will be recognized.”

Giving details on the initiative, Sanwo-Olu said the participants from ages nine and 17 who have already been selected from the five administrative divisions of the state namely Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe would go through a one-week residential training, while parents from various groups and associations would also be lectured on how to handle the training of boy child.

She said some of the topics which would be facilitated by subject-matter experts include Security and You, Mental Health, Media Literacy and Responsible Use of Social Media, Counselling, Parenting, Family Values, Civic Responsibility, Entrepreneurship, Career Path Finding, Self-Esteem, Personal Hygiene and Etiquette, among others.