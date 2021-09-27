Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has urged all stakeholders to support the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), saying concerted efforts are required to completely stamp out the menace of rape, especially against women and girls.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu who spoke at the second phase of the stakeholders’ consultative forum organized by her office for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Civil Society groups involved in tackling SGBV crimes in the state said the aim of the forum was to galvanize action among relevant stakeholders in line with the policy thrust of the state government on zero tolerance for all forms of extreme violence against women, girls, children, and also men and boys.

She said, “To God be the glory that we are able to host the second phase of this stakeholders’ forum designed to scale up the fight against SGBV. Since the first forum in June last year, we have had a series of meetings to identify and work on the missing links between the different MDAs and organizations.

“The meetings were important and revealing. A lot came out of it and MDAs were able to harness their forces to work together. This forum is the second phase for us to meet the various NGOs and Civil Society groups that are closer to the people to understand their roles, challenges, and how to support the fight against SGBV.

“My motto in my secondary school is ‘action not words.’ A lot of talks, a lot of policies have been put in place. For me, it’s time to act more, be faster and be more proactive and that is what we are trying to do.”

Explaining that the Office of the Lagos State First Lady is noted for social advocacy, she said it was always painful to hear of sexual abuse cases, just as she reiterated the need for all stakeholders to support the fight against the menace.

“A lot of progress has been achieved but there is still a lot to do. It pains my heart and my heart bleeds when I hear that there has been a rape case in any area; in any local government; in any school; in any organization and so on. It is really painful to know that these things are still happening and this reinforces the conviction that we must work collaboratively to stamp it out totally,’’ she said.