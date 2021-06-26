The Rotary Club of Abuja, Sapphire District 9125, has held her valedictory speech, community women empowerment, induction, fund raising and award night to end the rotary year.

The president of the club, Rotarian Chinyere Ezenwokike in her valedictory speech, lauded efforts of club members, saying the fund raising was intended to drill a borehole in Durumi community 3, the club’s adopted community for Rotary Year 2020/2021. She said about 21 new members were inducted to contribute to rotary’s humanitarian services, adding that selected women in Durumi community (I) who were trained on skills acquisition had been given start-up grants to support their businesses.

One of the awardees of the night, Dr Brenda Max-Nduaguibe, said it felt good to be recognised for her efforts as a provider of humanitarian services to impact people’s lives and make life better.

Another awardee, Dr Eleanor Nwadinobi, the president of Medical Women International Association, noted that it was exhilarating to be recognized for years of service.

President elect, Rotarian Festus Nwadike said as the president was rounding up the rotary year it was important to combine these programmes for this season.