No doubt the calls for a southern candidate to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 have continued to grow stronger in the last few weeks but that has not deterred some northerners from throwing their hat into the ring.

Some Northern candidates especially from the North East and North Central have said they have been equally marginalised too. According to them in the history of democratic governance in the country, the three regions that have gotten the short end of the stick are North Central, North East, and South East. And in the interest of equity, fairness, and justice, a candidate from one of these regions should succeed Buhari.

They argued that since 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo from the South West ruled for eight years, President Goodluck Jonathan from the South South ruled for six years and President Buhari from the North West ruled for eight years and as such, it is only logical that a person from the South East, North East or North Central succeed Buhari.

It is from this perspective that former Senator President, Saraki, threw his joined the presidential race. He has never hidden his desire to be president of Nigeria. Having been Kwara State governor for eight years and a senator for eight years culminating in leading the red chambers for four years, he is eminently qualified to run for the presidency.

On Thursday last week, Saraki officially declared for the presidency.

According to him, next year’s election presents Nigerians with an important opportunity to choose hope over hopelessness.

He said while the country’s recent trajectories were nothing to write home about, Nigerians must not despair but rise collectively in choosing the right leader for the country during the 2023 presidential election.

He said, “2023 presents us with a great moment of decision: the moment to choose hope over hopelessness; the moment to choose peace and security over fear and terror; the moment to choose unity and inclusion over division and exclusion; the moment that we draw a bold line in the sands of history and say, “no more,” and then move ahead as one people, as one nation, towards our God-assigned destiny as the greatest black nation on the face of the earth”.

“The stake has never been higher for our country. This is the moment that we must put in everything we have to save this nation because what we have today is not our country. This certainly, is not the Nigeria of the dreams of our founding fathers and those who came after them.”

He added that he will invest in skills acquisition for youths, ensure all security personnel are well remunerated, tackle insecurity, and provide favorable healthcare packages for Nigerians among others.

He also promised to develop policies that will keep professionals in the country and prevent brain drain.

He said “I want to be President because I believe that this Nigeria is still possible in our lifetime. As long as there is a child in Nigeria that cannot read or write, then the job is not done. And it is for this one child that I want to run for President because I will ensure that the law on compulsory basic education is enforced and the quality of teaching improves in all public schools.

“As long as there is an old woman in this country who cannot afford her prescription drugs for diabetes or malaria because she has no insurance coverage, the job is not done. And it is for this woman that I want to run for President because I will ensure that people like her are covered; and that we can push our compulsory health insurance coverage from the current 7 percent to 50 percent in the first two years.

“As long as a single village or forest in this country is controlled by terrorists, or bandits or any other criminal groups; as long as any of our citizens lives in fear; as long as our soldiers and other security agents do not get the right training, the right equipment, and the right incentives, the job is not done.

“And it is for these citizens that I want to be President because I will do everything to protect the lives and properties of every Nigerian and everyone that live within our borders. I will ensure that all our men and women in uniform are well-trained, well-paid, and well-equipped.

“As long as crude oil revenue remains the mainstay of our economy, and we remain so vulnerable to the volatility of the international oil market, then the job is not done. And this is why I want to be President because I will raise the revenue from the non-oil sectors to the same level as we currently earn from oil.

“As long as there are still people in this country who believe that they can break the laws of Nigeria with impunity; who think that crime has no consequences, then the job is not done. And this is why I want to be President because I will ensure strict compliance with the rule of law and guarantee consequences for crime.

“As long as we still import tilers, plumbers, and electricians from neighboring countries, then the job is not done. And this is why I want to be President because I will collaborate with the industries, and train one million of our youths in technical and vocational skills each year.”

The former Senate president also has been touring the states wooing PDP delegates across the country.

Saraki will be slugging it out in the PDP primaries with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former senate president, Pius Anyim, former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; Bauchi and Sokoto State Governors, Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal.

Others are River State Governor, Nyesom Wike; publisher, Dele Momodu; former banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; pharmacist, Sam Ohabunwa, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom and the only female presidential aspirant, Olivia Tariela.

Political analysts contend that winning the presidency may be a tall order for Saraki even if he clinches the PDP ticket. The mundane thinking is that the former Kwara State governor is suffering from an identity crisis. While in the North he is regarded as a Yoruba man, in the South he is seen as a Northerner. How he navigates around this is yet to be seen.

But others see it as a plus, as he will be a bridge-builder between the North and South.

Also while those opposed to his ambition cite the fact that he was part of those who supported Buhari’s emergence in 2015, Saraki’s supporters argue that he has since made amends for that by taking on the task of leading the reconciliation panel of the party which him traversing the length and breadth of the country.

They also point to the passion with which he supported the party’s candidate in the 2019 presidential election, former vice president Atiku, who defeated him (Saraki) at the party primaries.

If it’s anything, his supporters would also argue that Saraki’s legal issues as Senate president was on account of his decision to provide opposition to Buhari’s administration even when he could have done otherwise.

Whatever the arguments for or against his claim to the party’s presidential ticket, Saraki has fought many battles and won and he is someone who won’t back down without a fight. This is his third attempt at seeking to become the party’s candidate, first in 2011 and later in 2019.

However, in the 2023 PDP primaries, he is set for his biggest political battle in recent times considering the issues at stake.

“The contest for the party ticket should be on the merit and competence of the aspirant, political analyst, Ibekwe Erondu, said, adding, “if he has the capacity to do the job, fine. But he has to first convince his party to give him the ticket. He did well as Senate president no doubt, but the presidency is a different matter altogether. But as for pedigree and capacity, he has proven it in the past.”