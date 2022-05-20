The race for the 2023 presidential election has thrown up a lot of narratives from aspirants who have been engaging party delegates ahead of the primary elections in their parties.

However the bulk of the narratives point to a clear concern about the state of affairs in the country. From the state of economy, worsening security to a heightened disunity in the country, the aspirants have been reflecting on the challenges and projecting themselves as the solution to the problems.

With the notion that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government is at its wit’s end, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hopes to take over the reins of power in 2023.

The party believes it has dependable hands that can do better than what it is being offered Nigeria and Nigerians at the moment.

So far, the party has 15 presidential aspirants who have been canvassing support from delegates ahead of the primaries which will be held in Abuja on May 28-29 this month.

The last couple of weeks has seen heightened campaigns channeled towards wooing 3,700 delegates comprising 40 per cent of statutory delegates and 60 per cent of elected delegates from the 740 local government areas and six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

One of the top contenders in the race so far is Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, erstwhile President of the 8th Senate. For his backers, Saraki shone brightest where he exhibited his managerial prowess despite the federal government attacks on his leadership.

He gained the trust of his colleagues, the same colleagues that were supposed to be the instrument of his fall. They not only supported him, they became his armour of defence.

Objectively, Saraki, like many other aspirants in the other parties, have had to explain why they want to be president. But by the time they got to the office, they act differently. What exactly has not been said or that has not been done that would entice or tickle the fancy of the public?

“Leadership! We never lacked ideas in this country. We all seem to know what needs to be done. What we have missed is leadership; the ability to rally everyone and everything around agreed priorities, to set measurable targets, to be uncompromising in achieving results, and to accept no excuse or justification for failure. This critical vacuum is what I intend to fill. This leadership with a purpose is what I bring to the table, and this is what would make the difference”, that was the answer he gave during his interactive session with a group of people recently.

Perhaps, he was right. Saraki truly provided leadership in Kwara state when he was governor. It was at his instance that two monumental projects were erected, benefiting mankind.

“I did not solve all the problems, but in eight years I left Kwara State better than I met it. We were able to confront old problems with new and innovative solutions. We implemented bold education reforms that brought children back to school, and improved the quality of teaching across the state. We established a State University and the International Aviation College to create jobs and expand access to higher education”.

He replicated that leadership qualities when he emerged , against all odds, the president of the Senate between 2015-2019. As first among equals, he was able to rise above ruinous partisanship and challenged the massive scam perpetrated under the cover of fuel subsidy. “ I defended the integrity of the National Assembly, sometimes, at great personal cost. And even in the face of daunting challenges and conspiracies, we passed important legislations to make legitimate business easier in our country, and to support enterprise. We developed a 21-point Economic Agenda and designed a new security architecture that if fully implemented would have left us in a different place in our fight against terror. We promoted youth participation in politics and passed the law to lower the entry barrier for young people. We did so much more”. He continued “We rolled back malaria, we defeated polio, and we introduced the first community health insurance IN THE COUNTRY ON that brought thousands of rural poor under insurance coverage. We opened our state to commercial aviation, built road and housing infrastructure. We ensured value-for-money in government expenditure and became the first sub-national government in Nigeria to submit itself to a Fitch Rating, which returned with a national long-term rating of AA-”.

You may not like his face, which is alright and valid. But this medical doctor politician knows his onions. No wonder he was referred to as the methodical Saraki. “ I took my time to study situations, decide on what to do, and agree on the best implementation strategies. I have gone into each of these positions with clearly thought-out plans, decided well in advance. Working with some of the best brains around. I never muddled through. On every occasion, I have had to break through the walls of doubts and cynicism from those who thought that it could not be done; those who thought that the odds were too stacked against us and we wouldn’t stand a chance. But each time, we were able to prove them wrong because we had the courage of conviction and we had God on our side”, he stated.

Of course, he will contend with other influential aspirants who also would be projecting their strengths. These top aspirants are not leaving anything to chance.

So far, some pundits aver that he will have a tough battle with former vice president Atiku Abubakar and the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike. There is also former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, who are also considered formidable in their right.

The days ahead will be intriguing as the campaign enters in last lap ahead of the party’s primaries.