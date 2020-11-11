ADVERTISEMENT

BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

A former Controller, Finance and Account, at the Kwara State Government House, Isiaka Kareem, has told a Federal High Court in Lagos that former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki instructed him to pay funds captured under ‘security and contingency in the state’s budget to one of his aides.

Kareem was testifying in a forfeiture suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking to seize two properties situated at 17 & ‪17A, McDonald Road‬, Ikoyi, Lagos belonging to Saraki, who was also a former Governor of the state.

The witness also told the trial judge, Justice Justice Mohammed Liman, that the aide, Abdul Adama received the monthly payments between 2003 and 2011.

He said, “Every month, when monthly allocations are disbursed, Adama will come to collect funds designated as ‘security and contingency’. In my office, we designated a form for everyone that came to collect fund and Adama signed the form every month for the funds he collected from my office.

“The funds were collected between 2003 when I resumed until the governor left in 2011,” Kareem told the court.

The witness further claimed that money paid to Adama, was provided for in the budget of Kwara State while the former governor was at the helm.

While being cross-examined by Saraki’s lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), the witness said as an accountant, he was familiar with the state budget and that he knew there were provisions for ‘security and contingency’, the headings under which the monthly payments were made to Adama.

He also stated that there was no time he made any complaint to anyone about the monthly payments he made to Adama.

The witness, who said he was in the civil service for more than 30 years said while working in Government House, further claimed that he neither had any personal relationship with Saraki nor knew anything about his property and the source of funding them.

When Ogunwumiju asked him about the statement he made to the EFCC, the witness clarified that it was not every month that he paid N100 million to Adama.

Kareem said, “The allocation to Government House was not static. It was less than N100 million when we started and it kept increasing overtime. That was why I said it was not N100 million every month”.

Justice Liman adjourned the case to November 25 for further hearing.

It would be recalled that Justice Liman had on June 8, 2020, ordered the anti-graft agency to bring more evidence in support of its suit against Saraki.

In a ruling on EFCC’s motion for final forfeiture of the property, the judge noted that while the anti-graft agency had made “a strong showing of strange transactions” through Saraki’s statement of bank account exhibited in court, it needed to call witnesses to prove that the funds deployed to building the houses were proceeds of fraud.

EFCC lawyer, Nnaemeka Omewa, who moved the application for the final forfeiture had informed Justice Liman, that the properties were acquired with a loan obtained from Guaranty Trust Bank and paid back by money suspected to have been diverted from the coffers of the Kwara State government.

Omewa specifically alleged that “There are written statements from some officials of the Kwara State government on how the money was taken from the coffers of the state government and used to pay back the loan.”

The EFCC therefore asked the court to look at the merit of its case, all the exhibits attached and make an order permanently forfeiting the properties to the Federal Government.

But Saraki’s counsel, Ogunwumiju had however asked the court to reject the application by the anti-graft agency.

The counsel argued that the EFCC has not been able to prove that the money used to pay back the loan was acquired by any illegal activity.

He also told the court that the EFCC had litigated on the same properties before the Code of Conduct Tribunal all the way to the Supreme Court and had lost.

The counsel then asked the court to dismiss the EFFC’s suit seeking the final forfeiture of the properties and to instead rule in favour of his client.