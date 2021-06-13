The Senate President of the 8th Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has celebrated his father-in-law, Chief Adekunle Ojora, who clocked 89 on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Advertisements





Born in 1932, Ojora is a Nigerian business executive who was chairman of the Board of AGIP Nigeria Limited from 1971 until it was acquired by Unipetrol in 2002.

He began a career as a journalist with BBC in the early 1950s. In 1962 he became an executive of UAC and in the 1970s, he began to invest in a number of foreign firms in Nigeria.

Ojora is a member of the Ojora and Adele royal families of Lagos and is himself the holder of the chieftaincy title of the Otunba of Lagos.

Saraki is married to Ojora’s daughter, Princess Toyin Ojora-Saraki, who was on Friday installed as Erelu Bobajiro of Iru Land in Lagos State by Oniru of Iru Land, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal.

Saraki’s wife, Toyin, is a global health advocate, healthcare philanthropist and the founder-president of Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

The former Senate President, who took to his social media handles on Sunday, wrote: “To my dear father-in-law, Otunba Adekunle Ojora, Happy Birthday sir! As you celebrate your 89th year, I pray that Almighty God continues to bless, guide, and protect you for all of us!”

https://leadership.ng/senate-actions-under-my-leadership-in-national-interest-saraki/