As former senate president, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has condemned the recent killings by terrorists in Zamfara State.

Reacting to the attacks through his media office in a statement signed by Olu Onemola in Abuja, Saraki said, “My heart goes out to the families and communities that have experienced the tragic losses and injury of loved ones, the destruction of their property, and the interruption of their livelihoods.

“Today, as we all mourn these terrible attacks in both Anka and Bukkuyum LGAs in Zamfara State, we owe the families and all other affected communities across the nation a brighter future.

“In January 2013, during the #SaveBagega lead poisoning crisis, I spent some time with the people of Anka local government area. There I met a determined and resilient community that worked hard to build a buoyant local economy.

“Today, that same vibrant community has become a place of carnage. My heart is heavy, and truly there’s anger too because we cannot continue like this. We must find long-lasting solutions to this insecurity. We will In sha Allah.

“I believe that this brighter future is possible because I have experienced firsthand the desire and enthusiasm that the people in Anka, Bukkuyum and other similar communities have shown for a better life and a more secure future.

“It is my prayer that with lasting peace and determined leadership, a place like Anka can one day become one of the highest income per capita communities in Nigeria. However, for this to happen, we must be decisive, thorough, and relentless about securing the lives and property of all Nigerians.”

