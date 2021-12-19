A former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has enlisted 1,000 persons into Kwara State’s Community Health Insurance Scheme.

The scheme was anchored by the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation.

Speaking at the event in Ilorin, the state capital on Sunday, Saraki said the scheme was part of his efforts to support the informal sector and the indigent population to enroll for the health insurance scheme.

He said the beneficiaries are supported at the rate of N6,000 per head, adding that the exercise will continue for the next five years.

“This initiative is in line with my aspirations for the improvements of access to healthcare in the country.

“When I was the Governor of Kwara State, I introduced the Community Health Insurance Scheme (CHIS) to make quality healthcare services affordable to the majority of Kwarans most of whom live in the rural areas.

“As the President of the Senate, we guaranteed that one percent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund would be used to fund primary healthcare across the country,” Saraki stated.

One of the advisers on the scheme, a public health specialist, Dr Bukola-Shittu Muideen, said the scheme covers treatment of ailments like malaria, typhoid, diabetes and minor and intermediate surgeries like cesarian operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the ABS foundation collaborated with the Ilorin Descendants Progressives Union (IEDPU) to select beneficiaries across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Two beneficiaries of the scheme, Abukakar Sofiat and Elder Raphael Ogedengbe thanked Saraki for his kind gesture.