By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as chairman of its National Reconciliation Committee.

Other members of the six member committee are former secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Pius Ayim; former governors Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe); Ibrahim Shema (Katsina); Liyel Imoke (Cross River); and former minority leader in the House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande.

National publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a tweet on his official Twitter handle late on Monday