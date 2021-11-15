Former senate president, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki yesterday argued that the debate on the propriety or otherwise of the passage of direct primary for political parties by the National Assembly must not be allowed to scuttle the Electoral Bill.

Saraki spoke with newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara State at the sideline of the 9th memorial prayer for his late father, Dr Olusola Saraki.

He posited that the important thing is for President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Bill for Nigerians to benefit from its other parts.

“Direct primaries are best for political parties if properly done. But I am sure Nigerians are not prepared for it because there is still a lot of work to be done.

“But now the National Assembly has passed it, we should make the best out of the situation rather than allowing the controversy to throw away the other good parts of the bill.

“What is important is for the president to assent to it and enable Nigerians to benefit from the other parts,” he added.

On the performance of the PDP at the recent election in Anambra State where the party came second, Saraki noted that the exercise was a success for Nigeria and democracy.

“The Anambra election was a success story for Nigeria because many of us were skeptical that it would hold,” Saraki said.