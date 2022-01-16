A former president of the senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has stated that Nigeria’s next government must revisit all reports of the various security summits and other such recommendations and harmonise them to quickly end the security crisis across the country.

Saraki, in a statement signed by the head of his media office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the implementation of the recommendations required strong political will and transparency to ensure immediate success.

He commended the courage and patriotism of members of the various security agencies who have continued to fight against enemies of the country within and outside while also seeking better motivation for them and their families while they are in service and after retirement.

“Throughout Nigeria today, we commemorate the courage and sacrifice of our veterans — men and women from all across the country who have sacrificed their lives, their time, and blood and sweat for the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we remember our armed forces who have and continued to sacrifice, we must also remember to pay our respects to the families of our veterans and servicemen and thank them assiduously for their service.

“We already have enough recommendations from the various summits, dialogues and special sessions on security organised by the executive, legislature, non-governmental organisations and development partners. All a new government should do is harness the recommendations and demonstrate the strong will, determination and urgency in translating them into operation.

“There must also be transparency, accountability and openness in the application of funds devoted to security across the board. We must also prioritise new strategies that will put technology at the forefront of our security arrangement. We must be able to adopt modern-day strategies that will help in intelligence gathering; plugging the financial loopholes that these terrorists and bandits exploit, and stop playing lip service to the issue of security,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT