The Sardaunan Gombe, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has condemned the recent ugly incident in Gombe when thugs attempted to block Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje from entering Gombe State.

He said the action was undeserving and disrespectful to a leader and a father whose influence has not only benefitted Gombe but the Northeast and Nigeria as a whole.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Ibrahim Sani, the Sardaunan Gombe said whoever organised the attack should be seen as a major setback on the ideals of what politics represents in the state.

He said, “Gombe remains peace loving by all standards and this explains why everyone sees it as home and such must not be jeopardised on the altar of personal interest or unpopular politics.

“We have been known to be well cultured politically in Gombe State and we must continue on that part by continually giving honour to whom honour is due.

“We celebrate our heroes in Gombe, we don’t disrespect them, hence the attack which is alien to us must not be allowed to repeat itself especially in the interest of peace and development going into 2023,” he said.

“Senator Goje has raised and mentored many as well as empowered a lot of persons who are very much relevant in the political architecture of the state today and as such must be given that salute as a political general,” he said.

Gwamna, therefore, called on security operatives to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain if the attack was sponsored or not and anyone found guilty should be dealt with in line with the provisions of the law.