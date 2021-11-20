Nigerian singer, Sarki Vibez, has released his debut EP, tilteld ‘Rhythmer’.

The six-track EP, now streaming online has been getting lofty positive feedbacks from fans and media outlets alike.

Abubakar Mohammed known by the stage name Sarki Vibez, represents the new generation of afro musicians.

Rhythmer is a blend of Afrobeats and R&B and features Sarki’s unique brand of singing and songwriting. The first track on the EP is Rhythmer, and it’s a love song with Amapiano and Afrobeat influences, as well as some lovely lead guitars. Also included are tracks such as Lord and Street, which is an inspirational and motivational song.

The lyrics cover the struggles that many Nigerians face on a daily basis, and how they overcome them in order to make it on the street. The EP was released under SLim Music Empire and produced by Mr. Slim.

“Rhythmer is a platform where I can share my experiences, thoughts and wisdom with the world. Rhythmer helps me to express myself in a way that I never thought possible”, says Sarki Vibez.

Born July 11, 2003 in Lokoja, Kogi State, Sarki Vibes made his music debut in 2020 with the release of “That Love.” His music is distinctive and adaptable, with melodies that deviate from the traditional afro tone.

A follower of Sarki Vibes on facebook wrote, “Street is a song that reminds me that not everyone will love me as I progress in life, and that there will always be someone who dislikes you for no apparent reason. I’m used to hearing songs about everyday struggles, but Street is different because it shows that if you know who you’re dealing with, you can get through anything. The only way to describe this song is invulnerable and unstoppable”

His musical concept is Afrobeats and RNB with a mix of harmonies, Yoruba tunes, and English.