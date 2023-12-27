The Sarkin Jiwa, His Royal Highness Alhaji Idris Musa has called on the residents of the FCT to remain peaceful, progress minded and also be patient with leadership of the country.

He made the call during the third anniversary of the colourful Jiwa Festival in Abuja.

He noted that leaders and followers have greater roles to play in the emancipation of Nigeria to the wonderland we all aspire to have.

At the annual festival of Jiwa community, which is in third year running and was attended by dignitaries across the nation, who came to witness and celebrate the splendid culture of the locals, His Royal Highness, Musa who adorned his befitting attire to welcome and honor guests with traditional titles applauded the government for their support to the community

The event also witnessed the turbanning of a humanitarian philanthropist, Dr. Ibrahim Wada, who was turbanned as the Talban Jiwa.

Speaking after his turbanning, Dr. Wada further promised to continuously support the community.

One of the recipient of the rare title, Alhaji Jamilu Ibrahim, while speaking to newsmen on the role he will play to assist the His Royal Highness in achieving some of his developmental project in the community, said he would do his best for the community.

Some of the participants at the anniversary, appreciated His Royal Highness, Alhaji Musa for turbanning Dr Wada, noting that this will further help the in addressing their challenges.