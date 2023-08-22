Sath Announces Appointment Of 2 CEOs For Their Subsidiaries: Signal Alliance Consulting And Clouds

Signal Alliance Technology Holding announces the appointment of Ken Ufomba as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Signal Alliance Consulting and Busola Komolafe as Chief Executive Officer Cloudsa effective from 1 July 2023.

Their appointments are inclusive of a strategic roadmap for our two-year internal transformation program we started in 2021, which included transforming our offerings to the market, expansion to Africa and turning Signal Alliance into a holding company with operating companies covering different sectors of technology and geographies.

Following almost two decades of work experience with Signal Alliance, Kenneth and Busola grew through the ranks and have led a variety of operational, project driven, advisory and executive roles.

They served as operating company leads temporarily for two years before these consolidated appointments and while in the acting roles, they were responsible for the overall operations of the business units serving public and private sector clients across a wide range of end markets locally and internationally in Nigeria, other parts of Africa and the Middle East.

Collins Onuegbu, Chairman, said:

“Ken and Busola have brought a wealth of industry experience, excellent strategic leadership skills to our subsidiaries, and I am delighted that they will be our new Chief Executive Officers. They have impressed their various boards with the impact they have made over the past two years in their transitory roles as Director for Signal Alliance consulting and as General Manager, for Cloudsa where they have brought clarity, technical depth, structure, focus, and a strong client-centric mindset. We believe they are a great fit, with the combination of skills and experience to lead the businesses through their next strategic phase.

Signal Alliance Technology Holdings is a leading technology group in Africa with operations in Nigeria, other parts of Africa and the Middle East. Its subsidiaries offer services spanning technology consulting, cloud technology, business applications, cybersecurity, software development. Its venture arm has incubated or seeded companies in diverse technology and non-technology verticals including retail, finance, advertising, renewable energy, agriculture, wellness.

The company was founded in 1996 as Signal Alliance and transitioned to Signal Alliance Technology Holding (SATH) in 2021.