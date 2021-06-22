The Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to handover the 1st batch of medical equipment to the Federal Republic of Nigeria today, June 22 as part of the Kingdom’s assistance in the quest to curb the menace of COVID-19 and other ailments in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by the media officer of the Embassy of the Kingdom to Nigeria, Majed Mathil Alharbi, which also strengthens the diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in April, the Saudi Government, through the Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, Ibrahim Alghamedi, announced the donation of the equipment, stressing that it was part of its efforts at the international level to combat the COVID-19 epidemic.

Some of the equipment expected to be handed over include; 25,000 Surgical Sterile Gown; 125,000 Non-Sterile Surgical Gown; 188,000 Masks(KN95); 1,606,700 Surgical Masks; 9,500 Nitrile Gloves and 23 Ventilators.

According to Alghamedi, Twenty-three ventilators, donated to the Nigerian government have already arrived in Nigeria.