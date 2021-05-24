The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) yesterday downplayed a media report suggesting that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has resolved to allow a limited number of pilgrims for the 2021 Hajj rite due to the COVID-19 scourge.

The Saudi Arabia announced through Haramain tweet yesterday morning that only 60,000 pilgrims in total from across the world will perform Hajj this year 2021 / 1442.

The tweet added that “45,000 pilgrims from outside the Kingdom will be allocated and 15,000 allocated for residents in Saudi Arabia.”

The Gulf country also released details regarding health standards and COVID-19 prevention protocols for participation.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Saudi Arabia had barred foreigners from Hajj last year for the first time in the kingdom’s modern history, allowing only a limited number of Saudi citizens and residents.

But in a swift reaction, NAHCON urged the public to consider the information on guidelines for 2021 Hajj being circulated as inconclusive, saying it would only abide by the finality of Hajj guidelines that will come from the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

NAHCON, in a statement by head of public affairs, Hajia Fatima Sanda Usara, described the guidelines released by the Saudi Ministry of Health as suggestive.

Usara stated: “The Commission would like to clarify that so far, the material is emanating from the Saudi Ministry of Health as suggestive guidelines for a peculiar Hajj upended by COVID-19. The Commission is fully aware of the very important role of the health ministry in Hajj planning in Saudi Arabia therefore is not in doubt on the possibility of it being adopted.

“However, the Commission would like to draw the attention of the general public that the finality of Hajj guidelines will come from the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah which will either endorse the released guidelines or issue the final position of the Kingdom contrary to what has been so far released by the Ministry of Health, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Therefore, until the said ministry of Hajj and Umrah releases the guidelines on its website and formally communicates to Nigeria, NAHCON humbly urges the public to consider the information being circulated as guidelines for 2021 Hajj as inconclusive.

“The Commission will not fail to keep the public updated as soon as an official stand is finalized by the kingdom. NAHCON understands the anxious wait by the public, especially by Hajj and Umrah stakeholders regarding 2021, in order to make their final decisions and preparations.

“The Commission trusts that Saudi Arabia is considerate of all happenings and will soon make a proclamation on Hajj 2021 in the interest of all Muslims as promised.”