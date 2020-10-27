An estimated 10,000 foreign pilgrims are expected to arrive in Saudi to perform Umrah, starting from next week.

The move, which was made with strict guidelines in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, will bring relief to more than 500 Umrah companies in the Kingdom, Arab News reported.

Guidelines for the pilgrimage were laid out by the Saudi ministry of Hajj and Umrah and will be applied from November 1, in its phased resumption of services.

Only those pilgrims between the ages of 18 and 50 years will be allowed and all entrants must present a PCR test certificate, proving that they have tested negative for COVID-19 from a pre-approved laboratory.

They are also required to have a confirmed return flights that suit will their Umrah programmes.

The mandatory components of the service package for each pilgrim includes booking accommodation that provides three full-board meals for the quarantine period, which should be at least three days, and transport from the port to the accommodation. They must also have a comprehensive insurance policy.

Pilgrims arriving from abroad will be divided into groups of at least 50 pilgrims. Unified programmes must be booked for the groups, including all services that matched the date of their booking to perform the Umrah and visit the two Holy Mosques.