A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Garus Gololo has called on the national leadership of the party led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni to wade into the emergence of factions in the party as a result of the just concluded state congresses.

Gololo, who said Buni should save the party from implosion, added that the brewing crisis in the Bauchi State chapter of the party is worrying. At a media chat in Abuja, Gololo said it was “unthinkable that Adamu Adamu who’s been the state minister of Education and has not given a scholarship to anyone from his state would think of imposing a candidate on Bauchi APC.

“It only shows that he’s not a politician and does not understand the nuances of the job,” Gololo said. The party chieftain also criticised the minister whom he advised against competing with the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

According to Gololo, “since assuming office Adamu has only focused on bettering the life of his immedi- ate family members. He only sends letters to his constituency where he has no direct impact even at ward level. He even lost an election to the opposition in his ward.”