By Michael Oche, Abuja |

The President of Trade Union Congress (TUC) and National President of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, has lamented that workers in the food and beverage industry were losing their jobs in droves.

Olaleye therefore called on the Federal Government to intervene and save the jobs of their members, saying the union was battling with negotiations on redundancy and unwholesome practices by employers who were terminating their members appointments without due process.

He specifically sought the intervention of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, while speaking at the commissioning of a 42-room standard hostel built for students at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State.

According to the FOBTOB president, the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with unavailability of foreign exchange (forex), low sales, high cost of production, border closure for over a year and the difficult brought about be the operating environment had led to redundancy in the sector as employers could no longer cope with meeting demands of the workforce.

Olaleye, however, explained that the union has also been struggling through negotiating with the employers to ensure the number of people affected as a result of the retrenchment were minimised.

He also said the union would ensured that organisations who were carrying out redundancy pay the affected workers their benefits in line with the constitution and enterprise agreement.

He said: “For now I have more than five companies that sent letters to us that they want to carry out redundancy and we have started negotiations. I also have a lot of witch-hunting cases. We are battling with this and if necessary we are going to call the attention of the Ministry of Labour to intervene.

The FOBTOB president urged President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and the Judiciary to take the issue of anti-corruption seriously, and advised that the judiciary system should be reformed.