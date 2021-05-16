ADVERTISEMENT

Desert encroachment in the frontline states is real and needs urgent attention to reverse the trend, a former managing director/CEO, Gas Aggregation company Nigeria Limited (GACN), Engr. Morgan Okwoche, has said.

Okwoche, who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend during a paper presentation at the Nigerian Humanitarian Action (NIHA) programme conference in Abuja, harped on the negative impact of the dry lake which include high level of poverty in the region, discontent and restiveness among the inhabitants and the fragile ecosystem which could trigger massive population displacements.

Engr. Okwoche said the Lake Chad is a hydrological miracle, a life giving fresh water providing water to more than 30 million people and has a huge and untapped socio-economic potential in agricultural lands: fishery, pastoral potentials, ground water, mining resources, hydrocarbons and tourism among others and must be saved from extinction.

“There is need to look at other options of water transfer schemes outside the Congo basin as the conference is invited to consider and champion the new concept of flood water transfer schemes to save the Lake Chad from extinction and to green the desert. This will equally protect Nigeria from the devastating effect of the perennial flooding from the Ladgo Dam and Lake Nyos both in Cameroon.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is the lone voice in the wilderness and champion of the crusade to recharge Lake Chad with water from Congo the basin, therefore we must compliment his efforts. It is important to look at other sources of water to recharge the drying lake outside the Congo, since the concept is taking far too long a time to realise. Flood water, which otherwise will only cause havoc in Nigeria, is therefore the prime alternative target water,” he said.