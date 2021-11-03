Residents of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital have pleaded with the company handling the ongoing 21- kilometre dualisation carriageway, Craneburg Construction Company, to reduce dust pollution within the construction areas.

The residents of Nukai, Roadblock, Kasuwan Mbera and Mile Six along Wikari, Jalingo to Yola Highway where the construction is ongoing told LEADERSHIP that the dust pollution had become a burden to them.

Also, those who have business premises along the road said the return of dry season had witnessed series of damages on their goods and shops as a result of the dust pollution course by the road construction.

athias, a building materials dealer, Mercy Abo, a restaurant owner and Peter Akula, family man all residents of Nunkai said the dust pollution forced them to close their business places and wait till the end of the road construction.

Akula said he is now compelled to remain indoors with his family since it is not hygienic for him to eat or stay outside with his family members.

“Myself and the family don’t do anything outside my compound any longer since the return of dry season, the road construction is always producing dust all over, we don’t even cook, seat nor stay outdoor any longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The business owners while lamenting over the pollution said it is no more safe to display goods outside their shops/stores to attract customers anymore since the return of dry season.

“It will do us good if the construction company double efforts to reduce the high level of dust, we don’t open shops anymore because the dust make our new goods look old, we are pleading with the company to consider our plight and water the road to reduce the dust.

When visited, the project manager, Craneburg Construction Company, was not in his office and did not pick calls to his mobile phone.