By Israel Bulus , Kaduna

Founder and CEO of Sardaunan Badarawa Foundation (SBF), Hon Usman Ibrahim, has unveiled plans to train 30 youth from amateur to professional footballers.

Mr Ibrahim popularly known as Sardaunan Badarawa explained that the Football Academy, an offshoot of his foundation in collaboration with foreign partners would transform players from the grassroots to professionals who would end-up playing for top football clubs.

He further disclosed that his Europe based partners would be sending their officials, including coaches and mentors, any time soon to train young amateur players in Kaduna Central Senatorial District into career footballers.

According to him, a committee has been put in place for the smooth take off of the programme. “Youth are the bedrocks of any country that wishes to be reckoned with in this our modern but complex age.

“It is imperative to develop their minds, brains and hands on certain revenue – earning activities or vocations so that they could be useful to themselves and the society and be capable to stand future leadership challenges.

“Governments can’t do this alone on their own because the problem has been building up for ages unattended to. Corporate bodies, politicians, captains of industries, nonprofits organizations must come in to give their best by absorbing these youths from labour idleness.

“This is my reason for coming in despite being out of public office for almost a decade now, to contribute my quota through a nonprofit foundation I formed to mentor our youth, create empowerment opportunities for them to discover their talents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria is blessed with talents, brains, ingenuity among others needed for developments in technology, sports, engineering, space science and creativities but unfortunately these God’s given resources have been abandoned.

“We must awaken our conscience for national rebirth by paying attention to our youth to discover their talents. This has been my passion and preoccupation for over two decades now which I hold dearly in my heart and intend to keep the momentum either as a private or public figure,” Ibrahim vowed.