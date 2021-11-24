Following the oversubscription of seats at the 2021 edition of SBI Media Workshop, the organisers have announced the option to attend the programme via the digital meeting platform Zoom on November 27.

More than 750 entries were received for the 100 available slots within two weeks of opening the application portal, the organisers said. The event is scheduled to hold at the Radisson Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.

Founded by SBI Media chief executive officer, Rotimi Bankole, the workshop, which is focused on equipping young Nigerians for a career in media entrepreneurship, is expected to expand on trends and opportunities in the industry under the theme “Tap into the Video Evolution”.

He said expanding the room to accommodate online participants will enable thousands of youths to benefit from this one-day free programme and they would be interacting and learning from a line-up of reputable facilitators, including award-winning filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, celebrity music video director Buari Olalekan (Unlimited L.A); viral video maker, Edem Victor; renowned corporate lawyer, Tolulope Aderemi; and general manager of Boomplay Music, Dele Kadiri.

According to Bankole, video is fast becoming the preferred content format and it heralds a new wave of business possibilities for young people.

“Available data point to a future where video is king of content,” said Bankole. He added that this presents a significant advantage for young creatives at this edition of the workshop.

“For the attendees, this aligns perfectly with changing media consumption trends, and we decided to expand applications to include online participants just to make sure that we accommodate as many youths as possible,” Bankole explained.

He stated that the maiden edition of the SBI Media Workshop in 2020 directly impacted about 60 participants who attended the programme. This year, he said the organisers planned to double that number and deliver sessions that would educate, inspire and empower young creatives for success.

With the opening of the programme to online participants, there is now room to accommodate even thousands of participants, an outcome Bankole said he and his team appreciate.

“For us the dream is to accommodate everyone if we could. And we are glad to be able to let in more people this year via Zoom,” he said.