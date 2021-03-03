ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has denied allegations that it’s members are hoarding petroleum products leading to scarcity of the products in the country.

IPMAN Chairman in Rivers State, Dr. Joseph Obele, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt, said marketers should not be blamed for the present situation in the country.

Obele said: “Marketers should not be blamed for the scarcity of petroleum products. We should blame but the country leaders who failed to five the refineries.”

Meanwhile, long queues have returned to filling stations in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, following scarcity of petroleum products.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the scarcity is not unconnected to the refusal of tanker farms owners in the state to allow tankers lift petroleum products.

It was further gathered that while outlets of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) sell petroleum motor spirit (PMS) for N165:00 per litre, others sell between N175:00 and N200:00 per litre.