BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

With Nigeria having the highest burden of tropical diseases in Africa, massive deworming exercise is ongoing in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), targeting 75 per cent of school age children.

Schistosomiasis, one of the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), is a parasitic disease caused by parasitic worms that can cause acute and chronic infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

FCT Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Coordinator, Mrs Ogundife Eunice Bosede, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, noted that all six Area Councils of FCT were endangered of Filarial worms, which causes river blindness as well as elephantiasis.

Bosede stated that the deworming exercise, which started November 26, 2020 and to end on December 11, 2020 aims to treat at least 75 per cent of school- age children for 5 consecutive years after which an eveluation will be conducted to determine if there is need to continue with treatment or not.

Advertisements

“Children between the ages of 5 and 14 are at the highest risk of infection and suffer the most impact from worm burdens. To reach this age group who is found mostly in schools, teachers are trained to safely administer deworming tablets during a normal school day.” She added.

“Teachers are already trained from 2000 schools across the 3 area councils of the FCT to deworm children during normal school hours,” her statement reads,” she said

She called for more participation in the deworming exercise while urging parents to ensure that all children between the ages of 5 and 14 year receive the deworming medicine even if they are not currently infected.

“The medicine are safe and free of charge. Out-of school children should visit any nearby school for deworming,” said Bosede.

She, however, warned that children who are ill on the day of deworming should not receive the tablet but wait until mop-up-day.

Meanwhile, she stated that due to high prevalence of Schistosomiasis (bilhaziasis) in Gwagwalada Area Council, adults will also be treated.

“Children will be treated with either Mebendazole or Praziquantel in AMAC, while only Praziquantel will be administered in Gwagwalada and Bwari Area Council,” the coordinator said.

Also, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), has said that over 50 per cent of children across the six area councils in the FCT were infected with schistosomiasis.

The CSOs noted know open defection and poor hygiene practices were factors responsible for the intestinal worm infection, saying that two of the area councils; Gwagwalada and Kwali, were also endemic to soil transmitted helminths.

The NTD technical specialist, Christian Blind Missionary (CBM) Nigeria country office, Joseph Kumbur, Schistosomiasis is commonly transmitted through contaminated human waste which spreads through soil or water sources in areas with poor sanitation and hygiene practices.

Kumbur, who raised concerns over what he described as poor awareness, funding and strict instructions from parents to their children and wards not to take the drugs, gave assurances that they were safe and reliable with mild adverse effects of not more than three days, especially when taken on an empty stomach.