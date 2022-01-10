Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board will focus on outcomes this year, where its post graduate scholars that have completed their programmes will be attached to all state-owned tertiary institutions to lecture.

Executive Secretary Hassan Rilwan who disclosed this, said that the exercise is aimed at adding value to the education sector and a way of the graduates giving back to society, adding that ‘’it will be like a train the trainers programme.’’

Hassan expressed the board’s gratitude to some of the graduates who have performed excellently well, as their performance shows that Kaduna State Government’s investment on them has been worth the while.

He recalled that one Kaduna state’s scholars, Daniel Musa Yerima, has completed his Masters Degree Programme at the University of Leads, with a distinction and an overall score of 85%, adding that his dissertation was on the ‘’Implication of Fiscal Deficit on Inflation: Theoretical Application of the MMT Theory in Africa.’’

Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board has been reorganized by the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration to give scholarship awards to three categories of students.

The Merit Based Scholarship is given to students who distinguish themselves academically while the Need Based Scholarship is for indigents students, after providing evidence that their parents cannot afford to pay their school fees.

On the other hand, the Disability Scholarship category is for the physically challenged.

In addition to scholarship, there is the loans window where any student or resident of Kaduna state can apply for a loan to fund his or her education and repay after graduation.

Last year, a budgetary provision of N3 billion was made by Kaduna State Government, to take care of the various scholarships while N2 billion was set aside for Education Loan.

KDSG provided N1 billion as counterpart fund for the Education Loan while First City Monument Bank (FCMB) where the fund is domiciled, provided the balance of N1 billion.