By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Borno state Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved and released N22,500,000 for payment of scholarship to 75 citizens of Borno State in law schools.

Commissioner for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Babagana Mustapha Mallambe who announced this in a statement yesterday in Maiduguri.

The Commissioner disclosed that payments to students have already began with each been paid N300,000.

LEADERSHIP recalls that, Governor Zulum had in January approved the release of N624m been paid to over 23,776 indigens of Borno in 49 tertiary institution across the country.

Also in in January, Governor Zulum approved financial support to resident doctors who are indigens of Borno state found in different parts of Nigeria.