ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved and released N22,500,000 for the payment of scholarship to 75 indigenes of Borno State in law schools.

Commissioner for higher education, science, technology and innovation, Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallambe, who announced this in a statement yesterday in Maiduguri disclosed that payments to students have already commenced with each student receiving N300,000.

Governor Zulum had in January approved the release of N624million scholarship fund for over 23,776 indigenes of Borno State in 49 tertiary institutions across the country.

Also in in January, Governor Zulum approved financial support to resident doctors who are indigenes of Borno State in different parts of Nigeria.