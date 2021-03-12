ADVERTISEMENT

By Michael Oche,

The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI) has blamed what it described as the wanton neglect of research and Science and Technology by successive governments since independence as the underlying reason for the challenges of insecurity and other national malaise which are currently bedeviling the country.

ASURI in a statement by its Secretary General, Comrade Theophilus Ndubuaku, while reacting to Thursday attack on the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization (FCFM), Afaka, Kaduna called on the government to beef up security in academic environments nationwide.

He decried that schools, especially in the North, have become soft targets for bandits and kidnappers.

He said, “For the umpteenth time, ASURI maintains that the wanton neglect of research and Science and Technology (S&T) by successive Nigerian governments since independence is the underlying reason for the challenges of insecurity and other national malaise which are currently threatening to dismember the fabric of the Nigerian nation thereby pushing the nation to the brink of a failed state. It is stated in the National Policy on Science and Technology of Nigeria, 1986 that “Science and Technology have been the critical instruments used to uplift the economy of any country…The springboard of Science and Technology is Research.

“Our nation is currently bedeviled by high unemployment rate, mass poverty and hunger, resulting in insecurity, insurgency, assassinations, ritual killings, cybercrime, kidnapping, prostitution, human trafficking and slavery, emigration, maternal and child mortality and life expectancy of 54.5 years (lowest in West Africa).”