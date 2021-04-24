BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Following the abduction of students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna on Tuesday, the management of the institution has appealed to government and spirited individuals to assist in securing the safe release of its staff and students in captivity.

The appeal was contained in a statement signed by the Registrar of the university, Bashir Muhammad, and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Saturday.

According to the management of the university, “We are at this point calling on the government and people of goodwill who can be of assistance to come to our aid as the situation is becoming overwhelming.”

The statement explained that efforts have been made to secure the release of staff and students, which have not yielded the desired results even it said that the institution was saddened by the killing of its three kidnapped students.

“More so, and very sad is the news of the killing of three of the abducted students and their bodies found near the university. There were two female and one male casualties

“Furthermore, a ransom of 800 million Naira has been demanded for our abducted staff and students,” it said.

LEADERSHIP reports that the slain students had been identified as Abubakar Yusuf Sanga, Precious Nwakacha and Dorathy Tirnom Yohanna.

Greenfield University said it appreciates the concerns of the government of Kaduna State, led by Governor Nasir el-Rufai and commended steps taken so far in ensuring the safe return of the abductees.

“Finally, we appeal to those in custody of our staff and students to spare their lives,” it added.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday April 20, 2021 by 8:15pm, some staff and students of the university were abducted from the institution located along Kaduna-Abuja Highway.