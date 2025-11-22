Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has stated that the recent increase in spate of school children abduction were engineered to serve what he described as ‘unpatriotic narration of Christian genocide.’

Gumi, who was reacting to the kidnapped school children on his verified Facebook page, said the insecurity in the country was a burning candle.

According to Gumi, “The recent increase in spate of school children kidnappings are engineered to serve an unpatriotic narration of ‘Christian genocide’, and sadly for all, also Muslim children are kidnapped. Insecurity in Nigeria is a burning candle, it will burn out Allah’s willing,” he said.