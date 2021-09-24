Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, in the coming November 6, governorship poll in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, has decried the growing rate of out of school children in the state.

Reacting to the report of a research by a nongovernmental organisation, Evidence and Collaboration for Inclusive Development, which indicated that “many rural communities in the state (Anambra) suffer educational neglect”, leading to no fewer than 90,000 children being out of school, Uba promised to redress the trend.

A member of the Andy Uba Campaign Council and a former member of the House of Representatives, Victor Afam Ogene told LEADERSHIP that the Andy Uba-led APC administration would accord provision of quality education in the state priority if elected.

“APC government of Senator Andy Uba will renovate and reconstruct hundreds of our dilapidated schools and transform them into model schools and centres of excellence,” he assured.

He stated that ECID in its report noted that “although there is free education policy in Anambra State, many parents claimed they were paying fees for their wards, especially at the secondary school level”, saying that such policy was hypocritical, and, therefore “unacceptable”.

He further stated that a senior research fellow at the Institute for Development Studies, University of Nigeria, Enugu campus, Dr. Ben Nwosu had decried that though official statistics showed Anambra is one of the educationally advantaged states in the country, the wide gap existing between the rural and urban dwellers in terms of provision of quality education is very worrisome.