In a bid to prevent food poisoning arising from poor hygiene in schools, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has stepped up capacity building on proper hygiene and food handling techniques for about 728 cooks engaged in the ongoing homegrown school feeding programme in the FCT.

This was made known at a one day nationwide documentation and training of cooks on the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, organised by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, in conjunction with the FCT Administration, anchored by Resource Consultant, Obinna Alexander Onyeocha, in Abuja.

The FCT programme manager of the School Feeding programme, Kudu Dangana, explained that two cooks were selected to represent each of the six FCT area councils, to receive training on maintaining personal and environmental sanitation.

while handling the food meant for the targeted school children, and then go back to their respective councils to cascade the training down to others.

He said the essence of the train was to ensure that the cook themselves and the food they are cooking are neatly organised, so that they do not give dirty or poisonous food to the children in the schools.

Dangana said the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, in conjunction with the FCTA had come out with a policy that people engaged as cooks on the programme must be trained on modern techniques of cooking as well as maintaining proper hygiene.

“The school feeding programme in 2018 started with sensitisation programme, and in 2019 cooks were selected from the six FCT area councils. And every cook is expected to feed 150 learners.

“Why we are here today is mainly on sanitation; to train them on how to maintain the environment and ensure that themselves and the food they are cooking are neatly organised. So that they do not give dirty or poisonous food to our children in the schools.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, in conjunction with the FCTA has come out with a policy that these people must be trained, and because we can not train them all at the same time, it was decided that let two cooks be selected from each area council, as representatives to receive the training, and then go back to their respective councils to cascade the training down. I believe it will make an impact on the programme.

“We have trained almost 728 cooks in the FCT, and we are still trying to do more because the essence of school feeding is to achieve four objectives; to increase enrollment in schools, boost the nutritional value of pupils, increase agricultural productivity, and create job opportunities, especially those doing nothing in the villages.

“You can see that through this venture (school feeding programme) a lot of people have been engaged as cooks- about 728, and more are still coming,” he said.

