The federal government through the ministry of humanitarian affairs disaster management and social development has handed over about 150,000 utensils to Jigawa State government for the beneficiaries of the national home-grown school feeding programme.

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq who was represented by the permanent secretary, Bashir Nura Alkali made this known during the handing over of the utensils to Jigawa State government yesterday. She said that the programme is designed to address poverty in all its forms in collaboration with the states where the federal government is responsible for the release of funds, guidelines, policies, and monitoring, while the states carry out the day-to-day implementation including procurement of food items, selection of cooks and vendors who prepare, cook and serve the meals for the pupils.

Farouq stated that the benefits of the programme and its impact on the lives and livelihood of individuals, groups and communities are clear, evident and undeniable. She said under the programme the federal government has fed over 9 million pupils and engaged over 100,000 cooks across the country. In Jigawa State alone, she said the feeding programme is taking place in 2,180 primary schools, involving 490,874 pupils, 5,267 cooks in 27 LGA across the state.

“We are here today to hand over about 150,000 feeding utensils to the Jigawa State government for the use of the benefitting pupils of the national home-grown school feeding programme.”

This is in addition to the over 500000 feeding utensils the FG provided to the Jigawa State School Feeding Programme in 2018.

“We are pleased to note that we have also commenced deployment of interventions within the national home-grown school feeding programme that will address the identified gaps including a nationwide enumeration exercise across the nation with the objective of verifying the existing data, upgrading the quality of data, and updating our records to accommodate the scaling up of the programme with an additional 5 million beneficiaries as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

She said additionally an operational review is underway, fully supported by experts and technical partners to ensure sure that the programme succeeds in its objectives and capitalises on gains and benefits such as women empowerment, supporting the education of the girl child, creating employment, and improving intergovernmental collaboration.

The Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammad Basaru Abubakar who was represented by the deputy governor Umar Namadi thanked the minister for her hard work and courage.