Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has said pupils’ biometric data capture would assist to enhance school feeding programmes and increase enrolment figures in the country.

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, stated this at Gurungawa Primary School, Kano, while flagging-off the School Feeding Enumeration exercise.

Farouq who was represented by her technical assistant and team Leader of the exercise in Kano State, Mr Hashim Abubakar, said the ministry involved NYSC corps members, NOA and the staff of the National Bureau for Statistics in the exercise with a view to having authentic data to work on.

She said it was President Muhammadu Buhari who created the ministry with a view to enhance the living condition of Nigerians and initiated what was called National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP), that has four components to achieve the set goal.

According to her, the four components are the N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme and the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

She said pupils from primary school one-to-three would be captured in all the public schools in the 36 states and FCT during the exercise.

The minister, therefore, urged Local Education Authorities, teachers, parents and other stakeholders to ensure that every eligible pupil was captured during the exercise and reiterated the administration’s commitment to lifting Nigerians out of hardships through its social investment mechanisms to enable them contribute in nation building.