BY DUSTAN AGHEDO |

Nigerian undergraduates expressed hiccups with online class sessions implemented by most public tertiary schools that have resumed following the revised academic calendar approval by their respective senate after the federal government had directed that all schools resume 18th January, 2021 due to the prevailing circumstances occasioned by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least, ten public higher institutions have commenced online academic activities, where the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) will resume lectures on Monday, 25th January, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) to resume 8th February, and University of Ibadan (UI) on the 22nd February.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among other institutions that have commenced the virtual lectures include: University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Ekiti State University (EKSU), and Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU).

LEADERSHIP gathered that, while the universities adopted

communication and education apps including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Classroom, Moodle and sometimes YouTube, WhatsApp or Telegram to deliver their online lectures, their accessibility to the undergraduates wasn’t so seamless as the students expressed theirchallenges and discontent with issues faced ranging from, huge data consumption, mobile operator’s poor network, inability to join classes once app reaches maximum capacity, to portal/app crashing.

Speaking to our correspondent, a UNILORIN undergraduate, who simply wanted to be identified as H. Moninuola, said, although the virtual learning imposed by the COVID-19 was a welcomed development going forward after the nation’s tertiary education suffered a major setback last year, however, her school management and lecturers are not making the process seamless.