Banditry and insurgency have led to the closure of all schools in eight local government areas of Katsina State. Wazirin Katsina, Prof San Lugga, disclosed this yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He said all the district heads of the eight local government areas had relocated to Katsina city for the same reason.

Lugga spoke at a strategic management retreat organised by the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) themed, “Repositioning IPCR For Sustainable Peace, Security and National Integration,” held in Ilorin.

He said two major roads in Katsina State had been closed to vehicular movement due to the activities of bandits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are no longer counting the number of deaths because there is no single day in the last two and half years that somebody will not be killed or abducted in the state. It is really a state of war. It is more than conflict,” he said.

He lamented that he had been a member of no fewer than 48 presidential committees on insecurity in the country, adding that only one out of the committees’ recommendations had been implemented.

The guest speaker blamed insurgency and banditry on poverty and unemployment; out of school children; proliferation of light arms and ammunition; corruption; poor police welfare and misuse of religion by Nigerians.

He recommended the use of war contractors to end banditry and insurgency in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Declaring the retreat open, the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, represented by Ambassador Samson Itegboye stressed the need for states to establish peace agencies.

Onyeama said, “I will like to encourage states to set up state peace agents. Currently there are three states; Plateau, Kaduna and Adamawa that have established peace agencies and commissions to address communal conflicts and insurgency.

“These strategies in my view, offer precautionary approach to tackling root causes of violence. The hope of a stable Africa is hinged on Nigeria, being a major player in the continent. To play the role very well we need to restructure our country on the path of sustainable peace.