Adorable ‘Chocolate Frog’ Discovered In Crocodile-Infested Swamp

With big, cartoonish eyes, a coy cheek-to-cheek grin and skin like milk chocolate, this frog is so adorable you could just eat him up. The scientists who discovered it in the swamps of New Guinea were apparently thinking the same thing; they’ve nicknamed it the “chocolate frog.”

Amateur Archaeologist Uncovers Earliest Known Animal Carvings In Scotland

An amateur archaeologist has uncovered the earliest example of animal carvings in Scotland. The carvings were hiding in plain sight in a Bronze Age burial site.

The carvings of red deer are between 4,000 and 5,000 years old.

Pentagon’s Long-Awaited UFO Report To Congress Due This Month

After a months-long investigation, the Pentagon is poised to produce a report addressing sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) – more commonly known as “unidentified flying objects,” or UFOs. But don’t expect a big reveal about secret alien technology and extraterrestrial spaceships.

Culled From: www.livescience.com