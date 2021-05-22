Scientists have discovered a new type of coronavirus which originated in dogs and can infect humans.

The pathogen, which has been around since 2018, is the eighth coronavirus known to have jumped from animals to humans. According to UK Daily Mail, it is not yet clear if the bug poses a serious threat like its cousin SARS-CoV-2, which is the name of the virus behind Covid. But researchers who detected it claim they ‘don’t see any reason to expect another pandemic from this virus’. The virus hospitalised eight people in Malaysia, including seven children — the youngest of whom was just five-and-a-half months old.

