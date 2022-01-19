The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has urged the Federal Government to revitalise the medical laboratory system in the country in order to promote health security in Nigeria.

The association in a communiqué issued at the end of its 2022 special general meeting held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan said the government needed to strengthen the technology in the country’s medical laboratory services as requisite for continuous and improved productivity in the medical laboratories.

While briefing journalists, the national president of the association, Prof James Garba Damen, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a N950 million intervention fund for the establishment of Molecular Laboratories in all federal territories hospitals.

Damen expressed optimism that the building and equipping of the various laboratories will tremendously help in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 pandemics as well as other infectious diseases.

According to him, the medical laboratory capacity must begin with the upholding of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) Act 11 of 2003 which is the legal instruments and framework for the training, practice and regulation of Medical Laboratory Science practice in Nigeria.

