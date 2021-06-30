Lagos Leadership of Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) on Tuesday debunked the rumour making the rounds that Evelyn Joshua, wife of the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua has been appointed as his successor to head the church.

SCOAN leadership who disclosed this on Tuesday at the world press conference held at its headquarters in Lagos urged the members to disregard the rumour of succession plan of the church and focused on plans by the church to give the renowned cleric a befitting burial.

Speaking at the Conference “tagged ‘Celebrating The Life and Legacy of Prophet TB Joshua- Not Mine But God’s Own’, an international member of the church, Dr. Gary Tonge, who spoke on behalf of the church said: “questions concerning succession, if there is anything to say on the subject it will be clearly, plainly and directly announced

‘’Generally on this and on other issues, there are many different stories which are going around in the media about succession. Until you hear an official announcement then it is best to disregard those things.’’

He said the week-long burial of the late cleric will commence July 5 and end July 11.