A downpour has displaced scores of residents in Màkurdi, the Benue State capital.

The rain which started at about 1am yesterday lasted for over 12 hours.

One of the victims of the flood is a 31-year-old father of two, Cyprain Agwa, whose house located beside St. Anthony Catholic Church, Agwa-Kume along George Akume Way, collapsed and rendered the family homeless.

Narrating his ordeal, Agwa told our correspondent that the downpour washed away half of his house especially the living room with all the electronics and other belongings.

While appealing to the government to construct proper water channel in the area to put a stop to incessant flooding, Agwa also appealed to all and sundry to come to the aid of the family even as he informed that all their food stuff had been washed away by the flood.

“Although no life of my family members was lost in the heavy rain most of my property was swept away. We are still in the remaining half of collapsed building looking for who will give us shelter to at least sleep at night.

Our correspondent who visited some of the affected areas such as; Wurukum, Kyabiz Hotel, Gyado villa, Achussa, Wadata Rice Mill, International Market, Agber Village, Idye village and parts of Judges Quarters all in Makurdi metropolis saw observed some of the affected residents evacuating their belongings from their collapsed and submerged homes.

When contacted, the state commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Engr Dondu Ahire, told our correspondent on phone that, his team had gone out to survey the nine flood prone areas in the state capital to assess the level of havoc.