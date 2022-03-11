Many passengers were yesterday feared dead as a tanker exploded on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident led to a number of casualties, which were not immediately confirmed by the authorities.

Our correspondent gathered that the explosion which took place near MFM Prayer City along the Lagos Ibadan expressway was as a result of the collision of two vehicles and a fuel tanker that went into flames immediately.

FRSC Ogun State command which confirmed the accident through a statement however said it is yet to ascertain how many people were trapped in the explosion.

The incident involved two vehicles and a fuel tanker which went up in flames around the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM) Prayer City.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Ogun Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed Thursday’s crash in a terse statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

She said, “A multiple crash involving a Tanker and two other vehicles just occurred around Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church on the outward section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. “There is an outbreak of fire at the scene.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and remain calm until the fire is extinguished.”

