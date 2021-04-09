BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

Scores of people were injured during a communal clash that broke out early yesterday between the people of Tsaragi and their neighbours in Kange; both in Edu local government area of Kwara State.

Though the cause of the clash could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, eyewitnesses said no casualty was recorded on both side.

The eyewitnesses, however, confirmed that some people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the melee that ensued between the people of the two communities.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the outbreak of violence in Tsaragi and Kange communities.

Ajayi disclosed that normalcy had been returned to the areas by the personnel of the command deployed to the troubled spots.

The state government said it had taken immediate steps to maintain peace in Tsaragi and Kange communities.

The chief press secretary to the state governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, in a statement said: “Security agencies have been deployed and are doing a good job.”

The state government appealed to all sides to keep the peace while the development is being monitored.