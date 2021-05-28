A former Kaduna Central Senator and civil rights advocate, Comrade Shehu Sani, has raised the alarm that scores of travelers have been kidnapped on Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on Friday.

Senator Sani took to his social media handles to announce the incident.

On Facebook, he posted: “Scores kidnapped along Kaduna Abuja road, in between Jere and Katari villages this Friday afternoon.”

Earlier on his Tweeter handle, the former lawmaker advised Nigerians to be careful while plying Kaduna-Abuja Road as bandits have blocked the ever-busy road.

In a tweet on Friday, Sani wrote: “I have just got a call that Bandits have blocked the Kaduna Abuja road, in between Jere and Katari village in this broad daylight. Scores of people were kidnapped while many have made a fast u-turn in the face of gunshots.”