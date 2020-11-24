By Ahuraka Isah and Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

Senior lawyers in the country have advised the federal government to amend the Constitution to streamline the appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

The lawyers who spoke in separate interviews with LEADERSHIP held that the recent appointment of four new justices to make for the full complement of 21 justices for the apex court bench won’t solve its age-long caseload gridlock.

They said as long as the apex court hears and determines cases

on an infinite variety of subjects, including chieftaincy cause, land

matter, interlocutory decision and divorce or matrimonial cause, the

court would remain under severe stress of needless workload.

The lawyers submitted that there are no less than 12,000 appeals in

the Supreme Court docket or pending before it, just as only cases

filed in 2006 to 2009 are fixed for hearing and determination up till

2021.

They said cases filed in 2010 till date would only get dates for

hearing and judgement as from 2022, and may take up till 2030 or more

to clear what is pending currently at the Supreme Court.

They added that caseload crisis would remain because even if the justices dispose 100 appeals in one fell swoop, 100 new appeals would be filed immediately.

The excessive caseload, they held, impairs the capacity of the highest court in the land to meaningfully discharge its vital responsibility of providing leadership in development of legal jurisprudence.

Rather than functioning as a first-level appellate court for a policy

role of determining important or urgent legal issues of public importance, the lawyers observed that the apex court could dwell more on playing error-correcting role.

The lawyers also noted that despite being overburdened with workload,

the justices’ salary is very poor because they still collect the same salary they were receiving 12 years ago.

They recommended that electronic recording devices should be deployed to the apex courtrooms as the justices are still taking notes in long hands.

The lawyers warned that unless the present caseload pressure is

released through constitutional amendment, the system will buckle

imminently, adding that signs of stress are clearly obvious and include

overwhelming arrears of work, limited collegiality or interaction

among brother justices, and unsatisfactory output quality or

development of jurisprudence.

The backlog or gridlock of caseloads at the apex court, according to

the lawyers, has unleashed untold hardship on those seeking remedy for

sustained injury without timely remedy and resolution; adding that

justice delayed is justice denied.

On June 9, 2019 when President Muhammadu Buhari formerly wrote to accept Justice Onnoghen’s resignation letter, the president also asked the then acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, to initiate the process of appointing four new justices of the Supreme Court.

‘‘This is in line with the government’s agenda of repositioning the

Judiciary in general and Supreme Court in particular for greater

efficiency, with a view to reducing the backlogs of appeals pending at

the Supreme Court’’, the president had said.

Following the appointment of the four justices alongside four others

by President Buhari, the CJN, Justice Muhammad swore them in on November 6, 2020.

Speaking on the caseload crisis, A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Prof Ernest Ojukwu (SAN), said while it is good that new Justices were added to the Supreme Court, it would not solve the snail speed justice

process of the Supreme Court.

“There are two paths to saving justice at the Supreme Court. One is a major constitutional change to their powers and jurisdiction. The other can only come from the Justices themselves who have been unable to use their interpretative powers to restrict their jurisdiction,’’ the law lecturer stated.

A Former NBA president, Chief Olisa Abakogba (SAN), in his contribution said, “It’s good that the Supreme Court has more Justices to carry the great workload. But it is better and absolutely necessary to amend the Constitution for some matters to terminate before the Supreme Court too.

“I sent a bill to limit the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to

Federal causes and establish state courts of Appeal for non-federal

causes and the bill has been proposed at the NASS by Hon Lynda Chuba- Ikpeazu’’.

For Niyi Akintola (SAN), the present Supreme Court is trying its best over pending backlog of cases, “but a lot still needs to be done as their efforts are mere scratch on the humongous heap of pending appeals before the apex court.

“This is all due to the structure of our legal and justice

system where all manners of cases concerning even the chieftaincy

title, land matters, divorces and so on have to terminate at the apex

court.

“Nigeria is an ongoing project and that is why the constitution is

going through amendment. Definitely, someday the constitution would be amended to allow some matters to end at the Court of Appeal, and that is when the Supreme Court would streamline and be having sizeable

workload”, he added.

However, Professor Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN) is of the view that apart from poor remunerations, the working condition has not been good.

He said, “The Supreme Court’s full complement of 21 justices will not solve its workload crisis for three reasons: firstly, their working

condition is very bad because they are not well paid. Those appointed

12 years ago are still collecting the same salary figure up till date.

Besides, their retirement remuneration is equally very poor. Only the

CJN has adequate retirement benefits including estate with sprawling

houses.

“Secondly, appeals being filed at the Supreme Court are too

many. To the extent if they dispose 100 appeals today, 100 new appeals

must have been filed the same day. The jurisdiction of the Supreme

Court has to be streamlined because virtually everything under the

globe lies there. Matters already decided must not be granted right of

leave as of right, not all matters labeled constitutional must be

allowed.

“Thirdly, there is no electronic recording; apex court justices still

take notes in long hands. Reasonable technology should be deployed

there. While the increase in the number of justices are commendable,

the apex court docket is highly overloaded and overwhelming for the 21

justices to overcome.’’

Another senior lawyer, Mr Emeka Ngige (SAN) said,

“This is the first time the Supreme Court of Nigeria will be

functioning with its full complement of justices. I believe that

congestion of cases in the apex court will be minimized greatly by the

infusion of additional hands in the court. I also believe that the

backlog of pending appeals and applications will be cleared by the

court.

“However the FJSC and NJC should be proactive by setting into

motion the process for the replacement of two of the justices of the

apex court who are due to retire in March 2021 to ensure that the

court operates with its full complement at all material times.’’

On his part, a constitutional lawyer, Valentine Offia said, “Nigeria’s legal system with the Supreme Court at the apex of the pyramid has a design flaw that has ensured the inefficiency of the system. Theoretically, no dispute can be said to have been conclusively decided until the Supreme Court pronounces on it. Just one court of 21 judges with the workload and responsibility to settle all business, cultural, civil, criminal etc disputes that arose within the boundaries of Nigeria.

Human limitations will ensure that such a system will never have speed. It will take years or decades to await their pronouncement. In a world where business is now transacted at the speed of light and monies are moved across national boundaries at the touch of a button, a legal system operating at such speed is anachronistic.

“We have to amend the Constitution to establish State Supreme Courts where some appeals that have no trans-state relevance will terminate. What business does the Supreme Court of Nigeria have settling disputes which border on who is the chief of a village?”

Another lawyer, Muktar Abanika, noted that the Supreme Court is a system currently under severe stress and may buckle unless something urgent is done.

He said, “The Court hears and determines cases on an infinite variety of subjects leading to excessive caseload which impairs its capacity to

meaningfully discharge the vital responsibility of providing

leadership in development of legal jurisprudence. Rather than

functioning as a first-level appellate court for a policy role of

determining important or urgent legal issues of public importance, it

dwells more on error-correcting role.

“Unless the present caseload pressure is released somehow, the system

will buckle imminently. Signs of stress which are clearly obvious

include overwhelming arrears of work, limited collegiality or

interaction among brother justices, and unsatisfactory output quality

or development of jurisprudence.

“Yes, Section 230 (2) (b) of the 1999 constitution provides that;

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria shall consist of such number of Justices

not exceeding 21 as may be prescribed by an Act of the National

Assembly.” But recent appointments of justices to attain full

complements won’t solve the caseload crisis, but rather makes

magistracy of the apex court. The last amendment proposals set to peg

the apex bench at 16 maximum’’.

An Abuja-based legal practitioner, Alasa Ismaila said, “There are no less than 12,000 appeals in the Supreme Court docket or pending before it. According to former CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, only appeals filed from 2006 to 2009 were slated for hearing and judgement from 2018 to 2021. And that appeals filed between 2010 till date would be given date for hearing and determination as from 2022.

“Mind you, COVID-19 has disrupted that hearing date. Hence, increase

of the apex court to 21 won’t help to clear the caseload except by

legislating to streamline the apex court jurisdiction’’

A’Court Sets Up Panel To Decongest Backlog Of Cases

Meanwhile, the president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica

Dongban-Mensem, has set up seven special panels saddled with the

responsibility of de-congesting backlog of appeals.

Justice Dongban-Mensem disclosed this yesterday at

the maiden edition of the meeting with presiding justices of the 20

Divisions of the Court of Appeal tagged, ‘Working Conference of the

Presiding Justices of the Court of Appeal’.

The working conference, which is first of its kind, was specially

chosen to promote a sense of togetherness by enabling the most

experienced minds to be deployed on Special De-congestion Panels that

will tackle the most congested divisions.

The special panels which will be sitting in two sessions daily will

work for three days to depose off over 100 Motions.

This became necessary in view of the lingering appeals clustering the

Court due to what she described as the unwillingness of some litigants

who go into deep slumber without filing complete processes.

Speaking at the event, the appellate court president said, “The Court of Appeal cannot be used as a tool in the hands of these litigants who go into a deep slumber. All notices of appeal filed without being followed with other processes to ensure quick prosecution and disposal of the appeal should be shown the way out. We have sufficient provisions in our rules, which are backed by constitutional provision for the disposal of matters in court.”

She noted that since presiding Justices are heads of the Divisions they can go ahead and take charge and keep up with the tempo in their

various Divisions.

She said, “Since the Presiding Justices are heads of the Divisions, we have come out to dare to bite so that when we go back to

our Divisions, we shall not forget to keep up the tempo.

“In a nation with teeming unemployed graduates and restive youths, we

must do our part to create jobs by ensuring that all appeals are heard

expeditiously especially those which involve corporate bodies and

businesses which can provide jobs for our youths.”