The Supreme Court yesterday declared as illegal the dissolution of local government administrations in Oyo and Katsina States and their replacement with caretaker committees.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, the apex court in an unanimous decision condemned the unlawful dissolution of the duly elected local government council officials by the Oyo and Katsina State governments.

In its judgement, he court in the suit marked SC 244/218, Abubakar Ibrahim Yantaba and others vs Governor of Katsina State, allowed the appeal and set aside the judgment of Court of Appeal.

The court ruled that the dissolution of duly elected PDP local government council officials by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on allegation of misappropriation of council funds was illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

The apex court further gave consequential orders directing that the unlawfully dissolved elected local government council officials be paid all their entitlements from the date of their illegal dissolution to the date they were supposed to vacate office.

It also awarded costs to the appellants, insisting that it should be complied with within a specific timeframe.

Governor Masari on assumption of office in May, 2015 had dissolved the elected Councils on allegation of misappropriation of local government funds.